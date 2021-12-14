Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) were up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 8,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,062,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.60). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

