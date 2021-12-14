Birdchain (BIRD) Market Capitalization Reaches $363,346.11

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $363,346.11 and $147,812.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Birdchain

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,779,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

