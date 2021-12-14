BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $219,774.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Venus BNB (vBNB) traded up 1,369,900,942% against the dollar and now trades at $153,804,530.69 or 3,245.32862918 BTC.

Venus BTC (vBTC) traded up 1,077,012,022.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,138,064,087.17 or 213,916.64783490 BTC.

Venus ETH (vETH) traded 1,152,213,227% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878,808,304.54 or 18,543.15823816 BTC.

Venus XVS (vXVS) traded 1,289,026,390.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110,946.13 or 86.74238089 BTC.

Venus SXP (vSXP) traded up 1,182,473,939.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337,327.18 or 7.11771991 BTC.

Venus LINK (vLINK) traded 1,095,757,505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968,146.82 or 83.72926615 BTC.

Venus DOT (vDOT) traded up 1,240,181,139.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,605,987.65 or 139.38861708 BTC.

Venus DAI (vDAI) traded 1,465,589,438.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305,718.71 or 6.45077027 BTC.

Venus BCH (vBCH) traded 209,126,578.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,848,398.47 or 376.60736192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.