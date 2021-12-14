BitKan (KAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $463,442.00

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, BitKan has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One BitKan coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitKan has a total market capitalization of $18.94 million and $463,442.00 worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.57 or 0.00201666 BTC.

BitKan Profile

KAN is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,532,691,423 coins. BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitKan is bitkan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitKan is a blockchain-based content payment platform providing to its user's price monitoring, news, mining monitoring and different cryptocurrency wallets. BitKan's platform allows users to store cryptocurrencies and to check live market prices on major exchanges. Also on the platform, users receive updated news, regarding the cryptocurrency market and set up price reminders. BitKan issued a token named KAN following the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The KAN token is used as a payment method and as a reward within the BitKan ecosystem. “

