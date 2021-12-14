BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BCAT stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69.

