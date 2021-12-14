BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 254,443 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $18.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 855,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 855,039 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,239,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 675.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 281,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,806,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 197,231 shares during the period.

