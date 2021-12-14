Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at $418,071. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

