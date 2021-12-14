BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 146,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

