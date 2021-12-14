BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.50% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

