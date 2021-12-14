Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blend Labs traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 3625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $285,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

