Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $13.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.