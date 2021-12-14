BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Trading Down 0.7%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 167.80 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 168.40 ($2.23). Approximately 438,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 554,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.60 ($2.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £944.02 million and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.75.

About BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

