Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,747.56.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,149.51 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,382.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,302.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

