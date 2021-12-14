Boolberry Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boolberry has traded 79.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $12,425.10 and $5.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.00390623 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

