Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 694,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

