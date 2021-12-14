Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Down to $129.86

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.86, but opened at $112.16. Boot Barn shares last traded at $114.43, with a volume of 4,669 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

