Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,780,638 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

