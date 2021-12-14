Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Bouygues alerts:

BOUYF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $$33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bouygues has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $43.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.