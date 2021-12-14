Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Rating Reiterated by Santander

Braskem (NYSE:BAK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Santander in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Santander’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

BAK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,694. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. Braskem has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Braskem will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 43.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Braskem by 17.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the third quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Braskem during the third quarter worth approximately $2,128,000.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

