Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.82.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $65.23 on Monday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

