Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 191.9% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 9.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 11.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.