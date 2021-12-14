Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brenntag stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Brenntag has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Brenntag alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.