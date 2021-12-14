Brightworth Buys 872 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brightworth increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in General Mills were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.