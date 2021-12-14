Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRLT stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 302,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.