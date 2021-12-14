Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 55,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 24,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.61. 376,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,132,153. The stock has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

