Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $635.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $565.00 to $635.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $646.97.

AVGO opened at $621.66 on Friday. Broadcom has a one year low of $406.00 and a one year high of $644.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $542.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

