Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $659.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Truist from $564.00 to $659.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as moribund enterprise spending is coming back strong. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $646.97.

AVGO opened at $621.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $406.00 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The firm has a market cap of $255.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

