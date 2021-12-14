Brokerages Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85. Chevron reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.56. 346,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,505,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80. Chevron has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

