Brokerages Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of FANH stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,674. The company has a market capitalization of $526.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 1,209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

