Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $549.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 338.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

