Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce sales of $24.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.26 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $87.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $92.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $112.80 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $137.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after acquiring an additional 757,399 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 539,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after acquiring an additional 348,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,333. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

