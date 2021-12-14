Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report $63.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.47 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $53.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $240.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.68 million to $240.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $291.97 million, with estimates ranging from $288.28 million to $297.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $248,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 589,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Health Catalyst by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

HCAT stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.