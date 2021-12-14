Brokerages Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$1.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.27). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 269.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,316,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,968 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. 282,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

