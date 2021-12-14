Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.89 Million

Brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report sales of $336.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.55 million to $344.40 million. Monro posted sales of $284.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Monro’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.02. 4,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,527. Monro has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monro by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,057,000 after acquiring an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Monro by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 993.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 88,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Monro by 2,244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 77,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 74,479 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

