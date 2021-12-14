Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post $1.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $1.37. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. 14,105,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,840,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

