Brokerages Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PBCT. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. 343,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.