Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $8.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 35.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

