Brokerages Expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.69). Atreca reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atreca by 62.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atreca by 730.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Atreca during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 231,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11. Atreca has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

