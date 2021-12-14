Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,352,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 179,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

