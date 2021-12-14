Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 62,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,948. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.