Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $762.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post $762.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.19 million and the highest is $766.00 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 28.6% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.