Brokerages Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Standex International posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,628 shares of company stock worth $2,512,135 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth about $17,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 192.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 658.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 447.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 134.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXI traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $101.24. 1,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,819. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Standex International has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

