Brokerages Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report sales of $103.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.30 million and the lowest is $102.82 million. trivago reported sales of $38.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $423.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.46 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $730.91 million, with estimates ranging from $610.42 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after buying an additional 1,800,244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of trivago by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of trivago by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 87,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,168. trivago has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $726.38 million, a PE ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

