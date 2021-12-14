Brokerages Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report sales of $103.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.30 million and the lowest is $102.82 million. trivago reported sales of $38.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $423.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.46 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $730.91 million, with estimates ranging from $610.42 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after buying an additional 1,800,244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of trivago by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of trivago by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRVG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 87,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,168. trivago has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $726.38 million, a PE ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
