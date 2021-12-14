Brokerages Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) PT at $356.59

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $356.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 37,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 81,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 265,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.13. 7,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $381.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

