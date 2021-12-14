Brokerages Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) PT at $224.89

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $1,975,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $135.60 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.