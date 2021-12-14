Brokerages Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Target Price at $66.83

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 27.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.