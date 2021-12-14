Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Target Price at $95.75

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Copa by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Copa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Copa by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Copa by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54. Copa has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copa will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

