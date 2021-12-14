Brokerages Set DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target at $201.83

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNBBY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SEB Equities raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.44. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $2.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

