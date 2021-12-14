Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$28.68

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Ero Copper stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.78. 79,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,971. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.07. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

