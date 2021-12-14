Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Target Price at $19.93

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT opened at $24.94 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $104,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.